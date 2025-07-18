Mother of 6 shot, killed outside Hawthorne sports bar, family says

The Brief A woman was shot and killed outside the VIP Sports Bar in Hawthorne overnight. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from an argument that spilled into the parking lot. Family members of the victim drove in from Victorville and said she was a mother of six children.



A mother of six was fatally shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Hawthorne bar following a reported argument. Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide while the community demands answers.

What we know:

Hawthorne police responded to reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. near Inglewood Avenue and 116th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the victim as a 38-year-old mother of six children.

According to witnesses, the shooting followed an argument between two women during a weekly karaoke night at VIP Sports Bar. One of the women was reportedly dragged out of a car just before the shots were fired. Authorities have not yet confirmed those specific details.



The incident occurred in the parking lot just outside the bar, which neighbors say has been a long-standing concern in the community due to motorcycle club gatherings and late-night noise.



Hawthorne police are leading the investigation with initial assistance from the Manhattan Beach, Culver City, and El Segundo police departments. Officers continue to canvas the area for evidence.

What we don't know:

As of now, no arrests have been made, and police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Hawthorne Police Department.