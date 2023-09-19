Increase in golf cart collisions prompts alert from LA County Sheriff

An increase in golf cart collisions has prompted the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station to send out an alert warning residents.

Authorities said this includes both reported and unreported crashes in the Point Dume area.

"Golf carts are NOT street legal EXCEPT: if you operate your golf cart on a highway designated for such use by ordinance or resolution within one mile of a golf course" the sheriff's station said in a statement.

The alert also warned that neighborhood electric vehicles or low-speed vehicles must be operated by licensed and insured drivers only.

Parents allowing children to drive any vehicle - including golf carts or low-speed vehicles - can also be cited as a misdemeanor, which could result in criminal prosecution, authorities added.

As a reminder, officials said all low-speed vehicles must be certified to meet federal standards to be registered and operate legally on public streets, roads, or highways with a speed limit reaching up to 35 mph.

Anyone with questions is advised to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808.