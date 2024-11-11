In-N-Out Burger giving away free meals for Veterans Day

The Brief Veterans Day is a special occasion where we take a moment to acknowledge the sacrifices our veterans and active duty military members made for our country. Restaurants across the country including Applebee's, Chili's, In-N-Out, and Denny's are all offering freebies and discounts to express their gratitude. Most require you to show your military ID - so don't forget it!



Calling all U.S. veterans and active-duty military who love a good burger and fries.

In honor of Veterans Day, In-N-Out is giving away complimentary meals as "a small token of our appreciation," the fast-food chain announced on Instagram Monday.

"Thank you to all U.S. veterans and active duty military for your service. As a small token of our appreciation, please enjoy a complimentary meal at any In-N-Out Burger restaurant on Veterans Day," the post caption read.

All you have to do is show your military ID and the complimentary meal will be yours.

If In-N-Out isn't your thing, several other restaurants such as Applebee's, Denny's, Chili, and California Pizza Kitchen are also giving out free or discounted meals to veterans in honor of the holiday. You can check out those special promotions by tapping or clicking here.

Several events including parades and memorials will be held across Los Angeles County, beginning with the San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. You can see more events by tapping or clicking here.

Veterans Day has its roots in a proclamation issued by President Woodrow Wilson in November 1919, a year after World War I ended, designating Nov. 11 as Armistice Day.

States soon started declaring Nov. 11 a legal holiday. Congress made it a federal holiday in 1938, dedicated to the cause of world peace.

In 1954, following World War II and the Korean War, Congress, at the urging of veterans service organizations, passed a law renaming Armistice Day Veterans Day. From 1971-77, Veterans Day was held in late October. A 1975 law returned it to Nov. 11, beginning in 1978.

In his Veterans Day proclamation, President Joe Biden declared, "Each one of our nation's veterans is a link in a chain of honor that stretches back to our founding days -- bound by a sacred oath to support and defend the United States of America.



