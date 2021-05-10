In Depth: Mental health and COVID-19

Segment One – Mental Health and COVID-19

Marla Tellez hosts in place of Hal Eisner. She is joined by Psychiatrist Dr. Ricardo Whyte of Dignity Health Community Hospital to discuss the consequences the pandemic has had on the nation’s mental health and how we can best recover.

Segment Two – Long-term Covid Mental Consequences

Dr. Whyte returns to discuss recent medical findings that patients who have recovered from Covid 19 are being diagnosed with mental and neurological issues. Dr. Whyte suggests concentrating more on the treatment than the diagnosis and advises keeping mentally resilient and flexible.

Segment Three – Kids mental health

CHLA Psychologist Karen Rogers joins Marla to discuss the impact that the lockdown and the pandemic have had on the mental health of children. They touch on fears of returning to school, whether remote learning and hybrid learning are problematic, and how to discuss safety with your child without creating fear.

Segment Four

We have an update on Hal after his accident. He is now recovering from his injuries and undergoing physical therapy from home.

