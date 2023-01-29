In Depth: Mass shooting aftermath

Hal Eisner is joined by Christina Yang, the general counsel and pro bono director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Southern California. Yang talks about how the Monterey Park community is coping with the impact of this mass shooting.

The organization immediately leapt into action to try to organize and offer resources to affected members of the Asian and Pacific Islander community. They will offer free legal services and connect people with social services and counseling.

Yang talked about their GoFundMe page which has raised more than half-a-million dollars in funds to support the victims in just days.

Also, Dr. Evita Limon Rocha, a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente, joins Hal in our second and third segments to talk about the effect of the shooting on people who aren’t even involved with the victims.

She says that even people who see the images on TV need to take time to monitor their emotions, and possibly talk to someone about how to cope.

She advises that making sure to get enough sleep and stay in a routine are vital.