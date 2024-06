article

Grammy-award winning band Imagine Dragons is adding a third show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Las Vegas-based band added the new show, which is set for October 26, after popular demand for their upcoming "LOOM" tour.

Below are the Los Angeles dates – all at the Hollywood Bowl:

October 22, 2024

October 23, 2024

October 26, 2024

Those interested in getting tickets can click here for more information.