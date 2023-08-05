Illegally harvested grunion seized near Cabrillo Beach

About 1,800 illegally harvested grunion were seized near Cabrillo Beach last weekend, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"Activity levels were high, given the increased popularity of grunion harvesting. Incidents were also high for fishing without a valid license, overlimit of grunion, unlawful method of take for grunion and undersized sculpin," officials said.

The below regulations still apply officials said:

1. The bag limit is 30 fish.

2. Grunion may only be taken by hand.

3. No holes may be dug in the beach to entrap them.

4. A valid fishing license is required.

5. The recreational fishery for California grunion, (Leuresthes tenuis,) is open from July 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024.

