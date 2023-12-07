IKEA unveils huge, 'turkey-sized' meatballs for the holidays

article

IKEA is well known for its furniture, but now they’re bringing something unique to its food menu in time for the holiday season.

The furniture and home goods company is releasing a new jumbo "turkey-sized" meatball, made of beef and pork and complemented by lingonberry jam and cream sauce.

In an Instagram post, a video shows someone pouring sauce on top of the gigantic meatball as it sits atop a huge plate of mashed potatoes.

"It’s big. It’s tasty. It’s a proper Christmas showstopper. Introducing the IKEA Turkey-Sized Meatball. Find out how to get your mittens on one soon," IKEA captioned in the post.

But there’s a catch. If you’re eager to try the tasty treat, you can only get one at IKEA stores in the UK.

