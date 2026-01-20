IE parents arrested after toddler found wandering alone in road

The Brief A two-year-old child was found wandering alone in a Loma Linda roadway by a school bus driver on Thursday afternoon. Deputies arrested the parents after a welfare check revealed firearms and narcotics within reach of the toddler and several siblings. Dantion McGuire and Monae Myers were booked into the Central Detention Center as the investigation into the household conditions continues.



Two parents were arrested after their two-year-old child was found wandering alone in a Loma Linda street.

What we know:

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a school bus driver discovered the child alone on Thursday, Jan. 15 just after 4 p.m. in the 20000 block of Taylor Street.

After determining where the child lived, deputies conducted a welfare check at the child's home, where authorities found unsecured weapons and drugs within reach of the child and two older siblings. As a result, a search warrant was obtained and served for the home.

The child's parents, Dantion Green McGuire, 34, and Monae Myers, 36, were arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center on felony child abuse and weapons charges.

What we don't know:

It's unclear who has taken custody of the 2-year-old and siblings.

What you can do:

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department — Central Station is seeking more information regarding this investigation.

Anyone with relevant details is encouraged to contact the station at (909) 366-4175.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com.