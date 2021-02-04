Idaho National Guard identifies three soldiers killed in Black Hawk crash

article

The Idaho Army National Guard has identified the three soldiers who were killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash Tuesday night.

All three personnel on board were pilots participating in a routine training flight near Boise, officials said.

The soldiers were identified as 43-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, 43-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer, and 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer George "Geoff" Laubhan.

Anderson was a senior instructor pilot who had served in the National Guard since 2008. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Peltzer was a pilot who had served in the National Guard since 2005. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Laubhan was an instructor pilot who had served in the National Guard since 2010. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"The sudden and tragic loss of three of our fellow Guardsmen is extremely heartbreaking to every member of our Idaho National Guard family," said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. "I have received numerous messages of condolence from many people here in Idaho and throughout the nation, and all of your thoughts, prayers and support are sincerely appreciated and much needed. It is very comforting, at such a challenging time, to have the care and support of so many."

Military officials last made contact with the helicopter around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. An Emergency Transmitter Locator device onboard was activated around 8 p.m.

Snowy weather conditions then hampered initial search efforts, an Idaho National Guard spokesperson told ABC News.

Crews eventually found the wreckage and personnel early Wednesday morning, south of Lucky Peak.

This is the second deadly crash of a Black Hawk helicopter from the National Guard in the past two weeks.

On January 20th, a Black Hawk from the New York National Guard -- which was also on a training mission -- crashed outside Rochester, killing three veteran pilots.

