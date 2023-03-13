Idaho murders: Kohberger court filings show where warrants were served, including Tinder, DoorDash, Reddit
MOSCOW, Idaho - About 60 major companies, banks and law enforcement facilities were served with warrants in Idaho's quadruple murder case, but the contents remain under lock and key.
A judge ordered the warrants to remain "sealed and redacted" in the criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, who's accused of fatally stabbing four college students, but the recipients of the warrants were included in recent court filings.
The reasoning is the same in each of the judge's orders, which total about 750 pages.
The documents "contain highly intimate facts or statements … which would be highly objectionable to a reasonable person," and the "documents contain facts or statements that might threaten the safety of or endanger the life or safety of individuals."
Given the high-profile nature of the case and intense scrutiny across the country, there have been concerns that releasing details would poison a potential jury pool.
This is the full list of warrant recipients:
- Amazon
- American Express
- Apple
- Three warrants to AT&T
- Bank of America
- Banner Bank in Spokane, Washington
- Block, Inc. (formerly Square, Inc.)
- Blue Ridge Knives in Marion, Virginia
- Charter Communications
- Coeur d'Alene Police Department Forensic Lab
- Discover Bank
- Elan Financial Services
- Idaho Central Credit Union
- Idaho Department of Labor
- Numerica Credit Union
- Potlatch No 1 Financial Credit Union
- Umpqua Bank
- Wells Fargo
- Verizon Wireless
- Washington State University
- DoorDash
- Cloud networking company Extreme Networks
- Inland Cellular
- KA-BAR Knives
- Match Group LLC, which owns 45 dating sites like Tinder, Match.com, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, PlentyOfFish and OurTime
- Meta Platforms, Facebook's parent company
- Moscow Police Department Forensic Lab
- Paypal/Venmo
- SnapChat owner Snap Inc.
- Umpqua Bank
- UPS
- Two warrants to Verizon Wireless
- Wal-Mart
- Yahoo
- Yik Yak
Kohberger, 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student in Washington, just a few miles away from where police allege he killed four University of Idaho undergrads, some of them as they slept, around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.
The victims were identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.
He made a cross-country road trip with his father after the alleged murders from Washington state to their family home in the Poconos, where police followed him and raided his home.
The Pennsylvania search warrants, which were recently unsealed, revealed police seized several pairs of shoes, none listed appear to match the "Vans style" footprint left in blood in the victims' home.
However, Mancuso told BRC 13 the shoes police did recover could still be valuable to prosecutors.
"I would be keen on the shoes, the size of the shoes, comparison to any shoe impressions that might have been recovered at the scene," he said.
Kohberger is due back in court on June 26 for a preliminary hearing on four first-degree murder charges and burglary with intent to commit murder.
He faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of the highest counts of first-degree murder – one count for each of the four victims - and 10 years if convicted on the burglary charge.
Until his court appearance, Kohberger remains an inmate at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, which is around the corner from the crime scene.
