Father of slain student Kaylee Goncalves comments on suspected Idaho murderer: 'Looked like a normal guy'
The father of one of the four college students that were stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho, said he did not imagine suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger to look the way he does.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former friend speaks out on social behavior, alleged drug use
Rich Pasqua, who said he is a former acquaintance of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger, recalled the interactions they had and the behavior Kohberger displayed.
Bryan Kohberger case: Knife sheath points to possible target, experts say
The tan leather knife sheath found next to the bodies of two slain University of Idaho students could indicate that the killer targeted them, according to a forensic expert.
Idaho murder victim's father wants Bryan Kohberger to know he won't 'be on the planet that long'
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' father told Fox News on Friday that he wants accused killer Bryan Kohberger to get the death penalty.
Idaho murder timeline: Affidavit reveals how 16 minutes depict shocking scene
Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's car is seen on camera driving near the crime scene at 4:04 a.m. and leaving at 4:20 a.m., an affidavit says.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
The roommate — one of two who survived the attack — faced swift backslash after it was revealed in an affidavit Thursday that she awoke Nov. 13 and looked directly at the alleged murderer as he fled, then locked herself in her bedroom.
Idaho murder victims: Who were Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen
The college town of Moscow, Idaho is still reeling from the loss of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
The white sedan: How police tracked down the suspect in Idaho murders
Authorities say a key piece of evidence in the case of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November turned out to be surveillance footage showing a white sedan driving past the victims' home.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger changed license plate five days after student slayings
The suspect in the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students switched his license plate five days after his car was spotted near the crime scene, according to state records and a newly unsealed case filing.
Shocking court documents reveal police began suspecting Kohberger less than 2 weeks after Idaho murders
Newly obtained court documents reveal that authorities investigating the University of Idaho student killings had been keeping a close eye on suspect Bryan Kohberger well before his identity was released to the public.
Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at Idaho murder scene hours after killings and 12 times prior: investigators
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's phone was traced to the scene of the University of Idaho quadruple homicide hours after the stabbings occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.
Idaho murders: Roommate saw masked man night of killings; cops used DNA, cell phone records to crack case
A surviving roommate of the Idaho student killings said she heard crying and saw the alleged killer dressed in all black walk by her as she stood in a "frozen shock phase," according to newly unsealed court documents.
Idaho killings: What's next for suspect Bryan Kohberger
A judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with the media.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial: Everything we know so far
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has arrived back in Moscow, Idaho to face a judge.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
Newly obtained bodycam video shows Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting during an Indiana traffic stop a month after the slayings.
Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition
A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho.
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Law enforcement officials broke windows and doors when executing an overnight search warrant in the arrest of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, Pennsylvania police say.
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
"They don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this:" Bryan Christopher Kohberger's family believes police arrested the wrong suspect for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.
Moscow, Idaho police still searching for fixed-blade knife after suspect Kohberger's arrest
Law enforcement are still searching for the weapon used in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, according to Moscow Chief of Police James Fry.
Idaho murders: Police serve search warrant at Bryan Christopher Kohberger's home in Pullman, WA
Police are serving a search warrant at the Washington apartment of Bryan Kohberger Friday morning, the man taken into custody earlier in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of four students at the University of Idaho.