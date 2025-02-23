ICE operation in Alhambra disrupted by local activists

The Brief Alhambra police were alerted by the FBI about a multi-agency task force operation involving ICE, DEA, and FBI agents. ICE officials stated the operation was part of investigations targeting criminals, not a raid. Union del Barrio accused ICE of detaining non-criminal undocumented individuals, despite ICE's claims.



A planned ICE operation involving DEA and FBI agents in Alhambra on Sunday was met with resistance from local activists.

Members of Union del Barrio, a long-standing immigrant community activist group, arrived with loudspeakers to protest the presence of federal agents, who eventually left the area.

Protecting the community

What we know:

Alhambra police confirmed receiving a call from the FBI about a multi-agency task force gathering at a Target parking lot on W. Main Street for nearby arrests.

However, Union del Barrio activists were already on the scene, prepared to intervene. They reported seeing five ICE agent vehicles.

The activists, known for their community patrols, quickly mobilized to the scene, using loudspeakers to demand the agents' departure.

The group claims their actions are within legal rights and have been part of their efforts since 1992 to protect communities from perceived threats.

Target employees and customers reportedly did not notice the operation, and corporate officials stated they were unaware of any raid, emphasizing that no one in the store was affected.

The city of Alhambra, a designated sanctuary city, recently reaffirmed its stance, although city officials were unavailable for comment.

No arrests made

What they're saying:

Ron Gochez, an activist with Union del Barrio, stated, "Our people had megaphones, and they called for backup of our folks and they went to both locations."

The activists' presence and recording efforts reportedly led to the agents leaving without making any arrests.

"We are super happy to report that once the agents saw that they were being recorded, and that people were alerting the community with megaphones, nobody was taken and those ICE agents they retreated and left the community," Gochez added.

Investigations targeting criminals

The other side:

ICE did not comment on the specific incident but clarified that it was not a raid or sweep and was focused on investigations targeting criminals.

They stated, "Based on intelligence-driven leads, ICE officers do not target noncitizens indiscriminately."

ICE referred to recent arrests of undocumented immigrants, including a 47-year-old woman in Pomona and a 40-year-old in Vista, both arrested for alleged DUIs.

Gochez disputed this, alleging that ICE often detains individuals without documentation who are not criminals.

‘We are the target’

Local perspective:

Union del Barrio activists remain committed to their cause, asserting that ICE's claims of targeting only criminals are false.

"That's a lie that they are saying they are only looking for criminals they are going to places, anywhere and everywhere where brown people are that's what they are looking for, we are the target, we are not going to fall for that lie!" said Gochez.

More volunteers sought

What's next:

Union del Barrio reported another enforcement action in San Fernando that they claim to have stopped.

ICE officials have not provided information about any arrests but indicated that updates would be posted on their social media.

Meanwhile, Union del Barrio continues to seek volunteers for their community patrols, maintaining their commitment to defending immigrant rights.