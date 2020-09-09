‘I literally let my guard down for an hour’: Jillian Michaels got COVID-19 after working out with close friend

article

In an interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman, Jillian Michaels said she was diagnosed with COVID-19 “several weeks” ago after working out with a friend.

RELATED: Notable celebrities, leaders and figures who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus

"I am actually a person who let my guard down. I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really, and a really close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago,” Michaels opened up. “I’m fortunate to have gone into it being healthy and I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick. But not everybody is that lucky as we know.”

Michaels added that anyone who puts themselves in contact with another person who is not wearing a mask can be at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, even if it’s only for an hour, including at gyms.

“If you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it, and I would love to tell you that’s not the case, but the reality is, I literally let my guard down for an hour, with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup, and got it,” Michaels added.

The famous fitness mogul’s admission of getting COVID-19 comes after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed he and his family were also infected with the virus after spending time with close, trusted friends.

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘The Rock’ urges people to ‘stay disciplined’ after he and his family test positive for COVID-19

And, similar to Michaels, Johnson admitted on his Instagram account that the person who passed the virus to him and his family “had no idea” that they were infected.“I am also incredibly disciplined,” Johnson said. “I’m extremely disciplined when it comes to health, when it comes to to best practices, when it comes to safety measures for my family and for my loved ones and my friends and people who I care about.”

“It’s just that simple. So, if you’re not in a mask and that person is not in a mask, and they have COVID and have no idea, because by the way, I had no idea that I had it for six days, my friend had no idea that she had when she gave it to me. Anticipate that you will likely get it in an environment like that,” Michaels concluded.

Michaels went on to stress for those who wish to continue working out but fear they are in danger of contracting the virus, the best bet is to stay away from public gyms.

“All transparency, you don’t need these pieces of equipment to work out at home,” Michaels said. “I know they’re hard to get and I know they’ve gone up in cost exponentially. You have your own body weight and you can use it in a million different ways to get a superior workout.”

FOX Business contributed to this story.