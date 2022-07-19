Husband of Oxnard daycare operator charged with molesting children

An Oxnard man, the husband of a local daycare operator, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexually assaulting children at that daycare, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Seventy-year-old Salomon Pineda Martinez is charged with engaging in sex with a child under the age of 11 on at least one occasion, and "touching the child with lewd intent." The complaint also alleges Martinez touched a different child under 14 on multiple occasions.

Martinez is the husband of the operator of Martinez Family Child Care on South K Street in Oxnard, and the alleged victims were both children who attended the daycare. Martinez was arrested last week and is being held on $2 million bail.

Martinez appeared before a judge Monday for an arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty. A bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 21, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday, July 27.

Oxnard Police are investigating whether Martinez may have allegedly victimized other children. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 805-385-7662 or 805-385-3922.