Hurricane, Tropical Storm Watch vs. Warning: Here's what each means

The Brief Warnings are more dire than watches, but both need to be taken seriously. In short, a watch is issued to alert people that there is a possibility of severe weather, while a warning is issued when the severe weather is already happening or is about to happen.



When severe tropical weather threatens, understanding the differences between various watches and warnings is crucial for staying safe during severe storms.

Alerts like Tropical Storm Watch, Hurricane Watch, and Storm Surge Watch indicate potential hazards within 48 hours, signaling that dangerous conditions may develop. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Warning, Hurricane Warning, and Storm Surge Warning mean these threats are expected within 36 hours or less, requiring immediate protective actions.

When a hurricane or tropical storm develops in the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific Ocean, meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center issue advisories every six hours for all active Atlantic and Eastern Pacific tropical cyclones. These updates always occur at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern daylight time.

Here's a breakdown of what each alert means:

What is a Tropical Storm Watch?

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the watch area.

Timing: Issued up to 48 hours before the potential onset of tropical storm-force winds.

Action: Review safety plans and stay updated. People in the area should be prepared and stay informed about the latest updates in case the storm strengthens.

What is a Hurricane Watch?

A Hurricane Watch is issued when there is a possibility of hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) occurring within the watch area.

Timing: Typically issued 48 hours before tropical storm-force winds are forecasted to begin.

Action: People in the area should prepare for the potential impact of the hurricane and closely monitor its progress. Be ready to take action if a warning is issued.

What is a Storm Surge Watch?

A Storm Surge Watch is issued when there is a possibility of life-threatening storm surge flooding (an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm) within a specific coastal area within the next 48 hours.

Timing: Issued about 48 hours before dangerous flooding due to storm surge.

Action: People in the area should be aware of the potential for dangerous flooding and take appropriate precautions. Review evacuation plans and be prepared to move if conditions worsen.

What is a Tropical Storm Warning?

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when tropical storm conditions (including strong winds of 39 to 73 mph and heavy rain) are expected within a specific coastal area within the next 36 hours.

Timing: Usually issued up to 36 hours before the expected onset of tropical storm-force winds.

Action: People in the area should take immediate action to protect themselves and their property from the impending storm. High winds and heavy rainfall are imminent or occurring.

What is a Hurricane Warning?

A Hurricane Warning is issued when hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected within a specific coastal area within the next 36 hours.

Timing: Issued up to 36 hours before tropical storm-force winds are expected.

Action: People in the area should take immediate and urgent action to protect themselves and their property from the approaching hurricane. Finish all preparations and move to a safe location. Conditions will likely be life-threatening.

What is a Storm Surge Warning?

A Storm Surge Warning is issued when life-threatening storm surge flooding is expected within a specific coastal area within the next 36 hours.

Timing: Issued generally about 36 hours before the onset of hazardous conditions.

Action: People in the area should take immediate action to protect themselves from the dangerous flooding caused by the storm surge. Evacuate if ordered and move to higher ground, as extreme flooding from rising seawater is imminent.

What is an Extreme Wind Warning?

An Extreme Wind Warning is issued when there is a high risk of extremely powerful winds (of 115 mph or higher) associated with a major hurricane (Category 3 or above) are expected.

Timing: Issued shortly before the onset of extreme winds, usually less than 1 hour.

Action: People in the area should take immediate cover and protect themselves from the potential destructive winds. This is a short-term event, but the winds will cause catastrophic damage.

