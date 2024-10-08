Hurricane Milton: SoCal organizations providing volunteers, supplies

The Brief Hurricane Milton is heading toward Florida as a Category 5 Hurricane. More than 1,000 flights have been delayed or canceled because of the storm. Several SoCal-based organizations are sending both volunteers and supplies to Florida.



As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been over 1,300 flights that have been delayed or canceled, and that number is expected to rise as Hurricane Milton inches toward Florida. This as others are trying to get into Florida to help out.

One of those local organizations is Team Rubicon USA which has a headquarters in El Segundo. They've sent hundreds of volunteers into areas impacted by Hurricane Helene, which range in age from 18 to 80. As the organization's Drew Hanna said, "We've got everybody who's got a heart to serve and a day to give us."

Hanna said their teams, which do things like chainsaw operations and debris removal, aren't sure what to expect from Milton.

"Folks don't often appreciate what nature can do until it's past the time they have a chance to have a say in their own outcome," Hanna said.

At the Red Cross in Santa Monica, Executive Director Sean Inoye said they're preparing for Milton too.

"We've got folks on the ground right now setting up the evacuation shelters," said Inoye. "Of the 2,000 Red Crossers that are out there supporting both the outcomes from Hurricane Helene and Milton, we've got about 800 of those folks positioned in Florida to make sure to make sure those folks who are evacuated have a place to go."

He says about 16 Angelenos are there now, and more are on the way. When asked how concerned he was, his response was two words: "pretty worried!"

So many are worried in these hours before Milton moves in.

At Operation USA, stacks of personal health kits for families with things like soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sandals and socks are being readied to head to Florida. This Los Angeles organization has been helping out with disasters for over 40 years. And, now they join LA city and county emergency responders, already in the area to help those who may not be able to help themselves because, as in a hurricane like Helene, "...rivers swelled up, jumped the banks and just washed away homes."

And, as Team Rubicon's Drew Hanna says, who knows what Milton will bring.