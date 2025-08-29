Hurricane Katrina: What happened on Aug. 29, 2005

The Brief Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region on Aug. 29, 2005. Levee breaches during the hurricane caused flooding in 80% of the city. Over a million residents evacuated the city, but thousands of others were stranded and helpless.



Friday marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, one of the worst natural disasters in the nation’s history.

This harrowing event not only changed the lives of residents and the physical landscape of New Orleans, but it also brought national attention to race, income disparities, and the federal government’s preparedness and emergency response to the hurricane.

What happened in Hurricane Katrina?

File: A military truck drives down a flooded Canal St. August 31, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the Gulf Coast when it made landfall as a Category 3 storm.

New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin issued a mandatory evacuation for residents to leave the area. Levee failures triggered widespread flooding, leaving 80% of New Orleans underwater and caused substantial damage to neighborhoods including the Lower Ninth Ward, Lakeview, and St. Bernard Parish.

More than a million residents evacuated the city, but thousands of others stayed in their communities seeking refuge in their homes, while another 15,000 residents traveled to the Superdome for shelter, where supplies and food were scarce.

File: People walk through high water in front of the Superdome August 30, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

When the Superdome roof began to leak, the arena became uninhabitable, and residents evacuated the space and headed to the New Orleans Convention Center but found other residents displaced with no food or medical supplies.

As residents implored the local and federal government for help, looting transpired in the city and spurred unfounded news reports from some media outlets claiming lawlessness in the area while portraying evacuees as refugees and criminals stealing supplies from local businesses.

File: A woman is placed into an Army vehicle after being rescued from her home after being trapped in high water in Orleans parish in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina August 30, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Parts of New Orleans sat underwater for weeks before the federal government responded to the disaster. The Federal Emergency Response Agency (FEMA) faced criticism for its lack of preparedness for the disaster, its lack of coordination with government officials to mobilize the rescue of residents stranded in the area, and its delayed allocation of resources to them.

In total, Hurricane Katrina caused roughly 1,400 deaths and nearly $200 billion in damage.

File: Two men paddle in high water after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area, August 31, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Hurricane Katrina 20 years later

In the aftermath of Katrina, more than $100 billion was distributed to New Orleans to restore the city and its infrastructure. WDSU-TV in New Orleans reported that some of the money was allocated to refurbish city schools and rebuild hospitals and thousands of homes destroyed by the hurricane.

The federal government also spent $14.5 billion on levees, pumps, floodgates, and drainage that provide more protection from storm surges and flooding in New Orleans, the Associated Press reported.

Despite the widespread restoration in the city, some neighborhoods are thriving while others still await reconstruction like the Lower Ninth Ward. But this neighborhood is one of many with blighted homes, while many dilapidated buildings, including Six Flags and Charity Hospital are waiting to be repaired 20 years later.

New Orleans population drastically changes after Katrina

File: A resident walks past a burning house fire in the 7th ward September 6, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After Katrina, some evacuees decided to return to New Orleans, while others never moved back to the area, choosing new cities to start over.

According to a report by Data Commons , which references Census.gov statistics, New Orleans' population was roughly 455,000 to 462,000 between 2004 and 2005, before Katrina slammed the city.

In the year after Katrina in 2006, Census .gov reported that New Orleans' population dropped by more than half to 230,172. While it has not returned to its pre-Katrina level of 494,294, the city’s most recent population totaled 384,320 residents.

And in recent numbers published by the Data Center in March 2025, New Orleans’ population was estimated to have grown to 362,701 by 2024.