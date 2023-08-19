Expand / Collapse search

Catalina Island residents, visitors advised to leave as Hurricane Hilary looms

Updated 2:52PM
California
LA County officials discuss storm prep operations

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued in Southern California for the first time ever.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - As Hurricane Hilary moves closer to Southern California, Catalina Island residents and visitors are being advised to leave as a precaution, officials said in a statement Saturday. 

To assist, the city of Long Beach has opened a temporary shelter at Silverado Park located at 1545 W. 31st Street to support those who have left the island. 

Necessities such as food, water, hygiene amenities, beds, supplies for people with pets, as well as basic medical services are available for up to 75 individuals. 

City officials said if more shelter is needed, more shelter sites will open across the city.

Catalina Island, home to about 4,200 people, is located about 22 miles from Long Beach.