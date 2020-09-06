Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Orange County Coastal, Ventura County Coast
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 3:00 AM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM PDT until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley

Hurricane center monitoring 4 areas for development, including 2 with 'high' chances

The peak of the hurricane season is just days away and forecasters on Sunday have their eyes on four potential areas for tropical development out in the Atlantic basin.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said that two systems in the eastern part of the Atlantic basin are "likely" to become tropical depressions over the next five days.

Historically, September produces the most Atlantic Ocean basin tropical activity.

Forecasters said that one area of low pressure located midway between the west coast of Africa and the Leeward Islands is "gradually becoming better defined," but is still a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC says there's a high, or 90% chance, that a tropical depression forms in the next 48 hours while the system continues to move westward.

If named, this system would be "Paulette" and potentially set a record for the earliest "P"-named tropical system, according to Colorado State University hurricane research scientist Phil Klotzbach.

The second area of disturbed weather is also being monitored for organization as it moves off the coast of western Africa. This area has about an 80% chance of formation over the next five days while it continues to move westward over the far eastern Atlantic.

"Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the progress of this system as gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall is possible there on Monday and Tuesday," the NHC said.

In the western portion of the Atlantic, a tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

The NHC only puts this area at a 10% chance of development over the next five days, adding that any formation would only happen in the next day or two as it moves across the Caribbean.

"After that time, unfavorable upper-level winds should limit its formation chances," the NHC said.

Another area of disturbed weather located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Bermuda is producing showers, but there are only "marginally conducive" conditions for development while the system moves west.

The NHC said there's only a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

This 2020 season has been active so far, with several storms breaking records for their respective letter for how early they formed.

