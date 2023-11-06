Shark sightings close section of Huntington Beach shoreline

A section of Sunset Beach in the city of Huntington Beach was closed Sunday after an injured juvenile whale became beached and people reported seeing aggressive shark activity.

The shark and whale sightings occurred about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on a stretch of beach around Lifeguard Tower 22, between 24th Street and Admiralty Drive, according to a statement on X by the city of Huntington Beach.

"While the whale was still alive, bite marks were seen on the mammal," the city said. "In speaking with those in the area, beachgoers reported seeing splashing & aggressive shark activity prior to the whale washing ashore."

Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The policy is to close the shoreline and ocean for one mile in each direction of the point where aggressive shark behavior is witnessed, the city said. The closure began at 4:30 p.m. and was scheduled to remain until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.