Human remains found in Culver City water pipeline

An investigation is underway after human remains were found in an empty water pipeline in Culver City, according to police.

The skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning by Metropolitan Water District employees in the area of Venice and Sepulveda boulevards.

The remains have not yet been identified by the coroner's office.

This continues to be an active investigation.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, please contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.