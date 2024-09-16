Human remains found in evacuated area of Line Fire

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after human skeletal remains were found in an evacuated area of the Line Fire.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies from Twin Peaks were on proactive patrol on Saturday, September 14, in a closed area of Highway 330 when they located the bones.

The bones were determined to be human.

The Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person and the cause of death.

The sheriff's department said the bones appeared to have been in that location for an extended period of time and investigators do not believe the cause of death is related to the wildfire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's department at 909-890-4804. You can remain anonymous by calling We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visiting wetip.com.