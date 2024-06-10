‘Battleground’ debuts: Here’s how to watch

There’s plenty of talk about this November's presidential election already, but if you want to see how voters in key swing states are feeling, a new show is taking a local-first approach to help cut through the noise.

‘Battleground,’ a partnership between FOX Television Stations and FOX First Run, is now airing on broadcast and streaming platforms across the U.S.

What is Battleground?

Battleground is a half-hour weekly show covering the seven likely swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Even if you’re not in one of those states, you’ll want to hear about what’s happening there since their collective 93 electoral votes will likely decide the election.

Unlike other national shows, Battleground is being produced in partnership with local radio stations, newspapers, and FOX-owned local stations FOX 10 Phoenix, FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 2 Detroit, FOX 29 Philadelphia, FOX 6 Milwaukee and CW 18 in Charlotte.

S.E. Cupp, a veteran anchor, political commentator, and nationally syndicated columnist will be hosting, joined by top local FOX political correspondents from the swing states.

Head to the BattlegroundNews.com website to see the latest news, explore their interactive election map, sign up for the newsletter, see local listings and more.

Where and when can I watch?

Battleground airs on Mondays at the following dates and times:

New York:

New York City: WNYW/FOX 5 6:30 PM

California:

Los Angeles: KTTV/FOX 11 6:30 PM

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose: KTVU/FOX 2 12:00 AM

Illinois:

Chicago: WFLD/FOX 32 11:00 PM

Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia: WTXF/FOX 29: 7:00 PM

Johnstown-Altoona-St College: WWCP/FOX 8: 11:05 PM

Erie: WICU/NNC 12: 6:00 AM & 7:30 AM

Texas:

Dallas-Ft. Worth, Tx KDFW/FOX 4: 11:00 PM

Houston: KRIV/FOX 26: 6:30 PM

San Antonio: KCWX 2/Mnt: 6:30 PM

Austin: KTBC/FOX 7: 10:30 PM

Georgia:

Atlanta: WAGA/FOX 5: 7:00 PM

Augusta-Aiken: WFXG/FOX 54: 8:30 AM

Florida:

Tampa-St. Petersburg-(Sarasota): WTVT/FOX 13: 12:00 AM

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne: WOFL/FOX 35: 11:30 PM

Gainesville: WOGX/FOX 51: 11:30pm

Washington, DC:

Washington (Hagerstown, MD): WTTG/FOX 5: 7:30 PM on FOX LOCAL; 12:00 AM

Arizona:

Phoenix (Prescott): KSAZ/FOX 10: 11:00 PM

Yuma-El Centro, KWCY/FOX 9: 9:30 PM

Washington:

Seattle-Tacoma, KCPQ/FOX 13: 11:00 PM

Michigan:

Detroit: WJBK/FOX 2: 7:00 PM

Lansing: WSYM/FOX 47: 5AM & 5:30 AM (Tuesday)

Marquette: WJMN/Mnt: 11:00 PM

Alpena: WBKB.4/FOX 11: 5am (Tuesday)

Minnesota:

Minneapolis-St. Paul: KMSP/FOX 9: 11:05 PM

North Carolina:

Charlotte: WCCB/CW: 7:00 PM & 11 PM (Saturday)

Ohio:

Cincinnati: Not Specified

Toledo: WUPW/FOX 36: 6:30 AM

Wisconsin:

Milwaukee: WITI/FOX 6: 6:30 PM

Green Bay-Appleton: WI WFRV/CBS: 12:37 AM

Madison: WISC 2/Mnt: 6:30 PM

La Crosse-Eau Claire: WKBT.2/Mnt: 6:30 PM & 9 AM (Next Day)

Wausau-Rhinelander: WJFW/NBC Newswatch 12: 1:00 PM (Tuesday)

