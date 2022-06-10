How to stay safe during what's expected to be a tough 2022 fire season

Cal Fire authorities confirm they are already on track to break last year’s record for arson arrests, which have exploded in the last few years.

With that in mind, they are asking residents and hikers along foothills and National Forest trails to be ready, as the heat intensifies.

Conditions are such that any fire start can quickly turn into a nightmare for firefighters.

Restrictions prohibit smoking and most campfires, so there is no reason for anyone to be lighting anything on the National Forest trails.

After you are done packing that extra bottle of water, sunblock and hiking essentials, don’t forget your phone for emergencies. Also, make sure to snap photos of anything suspicious you see along the way.

Cal Fire has set up a tip hotline at 800-468-4408.

It’s going to be a hot summer – please make sure to make it a safe one.