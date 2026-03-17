Hidden dangers: How common medications can increase heat risk

The Brief Extreme heat across Southern California is bringing temperatures into the 80s to near 100°, with warnings in effect. Doctors warn some common medications can increase risk by affecting hydration and the body’s ability to cool down. Experts urge people on these medications to take extra precautions, including staying hydrated and limiting heat exposure.



Doctors warn that while many people focus on hydration and staying cool, some commonly prescribed medications can quietly make it harder for the body to handle extreme heat.

Heat wave brings unusually high temperatures

Forecasters say this week marks the hottest stretch of the current heat wave, with temperatures expected to reach the 80s along the coast and climb into the 90s to near 100 degrees inland.

The combination of intensity and duration is what makes this heat especially concerning, with advisories and extreme heat warnings in effect across parts of Southern California.

RELATED: Historic March heat wave hits Southern California: Records broken as cooling centers open

Common medications can increase heat risk

Health experts say several widely used medications can interfere with the body’s ability to regulate temperature or stay properly hydrated during extreme heat.

Those include:

Diuretics, often prescribed for conditions like congestive heart failure and sometimes used for acne, which increase fluid loss and can lead to dehydration.

Beta blockers, commonly used to treat high blood pressure and sometimes anxiety, which can reduce the body’s ability to respond to heat stress.

Anticholinergics, found in some sleep aids and other medications, can affect sweating and make it harder for the body to cool down.

What they're saying:

"You’re seeing that those three medication classes are going to put people at extreme risk during a heat dome like this," said Preventative Medicine and Heat Safety expert, Dr. Zaid Fadul.

Why it matters during extreme heat

Dr. Fadul notes these medications can affect how the body manages heat in different ways — from increasing fluid loss to limiting sweating or reducing circulation efficiency.

That combination can make it harder to stay cool, even for people who are otherwise healthy.

Experts warn that during extreme heat events, people taking these medications should be especially cautious, stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and consult with their doctor if they have concerns.