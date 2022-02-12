How a sports agent born in Iran fell in love with NFL football

The road to the Super Bowl is not paved by just the athletes. There are so many people working behind the scenes, like Bardia Ghahremani.

Ghahremani is a sports agent who fell in love with football after coming to America from Iran.

Ghahremani came to Orange County, California as a child when his parents left Iran. He'd played soccer and knew nothing about NFL football. A cousin from Iran had lived in Chicago and sold him on the Super Bowl winning Chicago Bears in the 1980's.



Ghahremani went on to establish the International Sports Agency out of Orange County and now as a sports agent he reps a roster of players across the country. On the Los Angeles Rams he represents running back Raymond Calais, who's out on injury, and cornerback Tyler Hall who's from Hawthorne. He also reps a Cincinnati Bengal, Michael Thomas.

As for a favorite he says he doesn't have one. It's all about cheering on his players and pushing for their success, especially, in life after football. That includes financial security after their days however short or long on the field.

As for Super Bowl Sunday, it's all about family for this former college soccer player. Ghahremani will watch at the home of his sister Rana Schirmer with her husband Greg and their two sons. Ghahremani's two nephews know who they're cheering for because they are a "die-hard Rams fan, die hard!!"

Learn more about Ghahremani on The Persian Observer.

