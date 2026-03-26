Video shows riders dangling in mid-air after carnival ride malfunction

The Brief A "Tango" ride at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo malfunctioned on March 21, leaving passengers suspended 75 feet in the air. Officials attributed the 2–3 minute stoppage to a generator issue, noting the ride was quickly reset and no injuries were reported. The incident was captured on video by attendees as the ride, which rotates on three axes, stalled before completing its cycle safely.



A mechanical malfunction at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo left riders dangling high above the midway on March 21.

While the stoppage lasted only a few minutes, the sight of the stalled "Tango" ride was captured in a viral video that sparked concerns over carnival safety.

What we know:

The incident occurred on the Tango ride, a 75-foot-high attraction that features three gondolas rotating freely around three different axes.

Attendee Akil Strawder told Storyful that he and his cousins were suspended mid-air while his wife recorded the footage "in astonishment."

A spokesperson for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo confirmed that the delay lasted approximately 2–3 minutes and was caused by a generator issue.

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Following the brief stop, the ride safely completed its cycle, and no injuries were reported.

The spokesperson emphasized that the ride's operator, Ray Cammack Shows, has been an industry leader since 1994 with a strong safety record.

What they're saying:

Rodeo officials defended the safety protocols in place, stating, "The safety of our guests at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is our top priority."

The spokesperson added that each ride is permitted by the Texas Department of Insurance and undergoes inspections by third-party experts, such as Coulter & Associates, as well as daily checks by certified supervisors.

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KMG Rides, the Netherlands-based manufacturer, describes the Tango on its website as a "unique ‘flying’ experience" where "3 gondolas, each accommodating 8 people... rotate freely during the ride."

What's next:

The ride continued to operate without further issues for the remainder of the Rodeo.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the manufacturer, KMG Rides, for additional comment regarding the mechanical failure.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.