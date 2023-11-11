DJ Hayden, former University of Houston football players, among six killed in crash: reports

Six people are dead and two more are in the hospital after a crash at an intersection near Downtown Houston early Saturday morning.

The Houston Chronicle reports that former University of Houston football players D.J. Hayden, Zach McMillan and Ralph Oragwu were among those who died in the crash. Hayden was also a first-round NFL draft pick for the Raiders in 2013.

Police have only confirmed that five males and a female were among those who died.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Fannin at Pierce.

According to police, an Acura SUV was traveling eastbound on Pierce with a green light when a Chrysler 300 going southbound on Fannin ran a red light.

Police say the Chrysler appears to have been going very fast before the crash.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were taken to the hospital, where two of them later died.

Police say one female and five males, including one who may be homeless, died in the crash. The driver of the at-fault vehicle is also among those who died, police say.

According to authorities, the two people who remain hospitalized include a female with life-threatening injuries, and a male who was speaking with police.

The investigation continues.