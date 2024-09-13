Honoring Heroes: Injured law enforcement officers enjoy weekend of healing and bonding

Vacation is meant as a getaway for most of us, a reprieve from the worries of the world. For a group of law enforcement officers LEO Weekend is about healing, camaraderie and bonding. It's for law enforcement officers who've been shot or injured on the job.

LEO Weekend (Law Enforcement Officers) is the nonprofit that sponsors LEO Luau. It was founded by a NYPD officers who felt injured officers and their families were forgotten.

For LEO Luau, a handful of officers were invited as honored guests to a weekend away with their families on Long Island, New York. They came from various agencies across the country. Some had survived the shootings. Two were amputees. A past honoree had survived an on-duty car accident. Some lost their careers due to life-altering injuries. All were embraced in a loving and safe environment of understanding.

The chances for bonding were abundant over the four days in New York. It included a poignant visit to the 9-11 Memorial in New York City in a shared experience of the sacrifices made in the name of public safety.

The trip included a boat ride past the Statue of Liberty and a day of relaxation at Long Beach. Their hotel was seaside and some officers and their kids took in the opportunity for surfing lessons. Others sat beachside soaking in the sun.

LEO Weekend is a reprieve from the serious matters that come with a traumatic injury, surgeries, doctors, bills, workers comp, change of duties, and for some, medical retirement from a law enforcement career.

Cristina Coria is medically retired from the Santa Monica Police Department. She still has pins in her arm after a shootout more than 20 years ago on the Santa Monica Peir. She was among the honored guests and calls this group "family." LEO Weekend provided new friendships, new support systems, and lasting memories.

LEO Weekend provides a supportive family of those who understand the sacrifices with a message that they are not alone.