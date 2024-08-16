Honoring co-founders of the Black Design Collective

August marks Black Business Month and on Thursday, we highlight two fashion icons – Kevan Hall and TJ Walker – the founders of the Black Design Collective.

Kevan Hall and TJ Walker were celebrated by Burbank's Woodbury University as students debuted their collections.

Hall's couture collection was on the runway. He's a former fashion director of Halston.

"I don't know about being an icon," he said. "I’m just happy to be able to give back and participate and be here tonight."

Walker co-founded Cross Colours in 1998, legendary in the hip hop world. Before the event in Glendale, the two met with design students at Woodbury’s 2024 fashion runway benefit.

Walker’s advice?

"I would tell my young self to know more about business," he said.

One of their Black Design Collective members, Woodbury alum Donny White, was honored with emerging fashion designer of the year. He’s a former member of the U.S. military, turned designer.