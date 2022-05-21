Homeowner shoots, kills suspected burglar inside LA County home

A suspected burglar is dead after being shot and killed by the homeowner inside their home in Walnut.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a burglary around 4 a.m. Saturday at a home on the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman heard footsteps inside their home. As the victims investigated the sound, the homeowner confronted the armed burglar and a shooting occurred.

Officials say the burglar was armed with a handgun.

The suspect was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead on scene. The sheriff's department says a second suspect fled the location and is currently outstanding.

No description of the second suspect was provided, and it is unknown if the suspect fled in a vehicle or on foot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting their website lacrimestoppers.org.