Homeless woman tries to kidnap 8-year-old in Santa Monica claiming to be 'Russian police,' officers say

Santa Monica Police arrested a woman Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap an 8-year-old girl, claiming to be "Russian police." Officers said she has a lengthy criminal record across the U.S.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, when police said Courtney Perrone approached a young girl in an alley near Maple Street. The girl was helping her neighbor get her pets into her car, when Perrone, police said, walked up claiming to be Russian police, saying she was taking the girl. That's when Perrone allegedly put her arms around the girl, and got into what police described as a "tug of war" with the neighbor.

The neighbor was able to get the child away from her and put the girl in her car. That's when she asked Perrone to leave. When Perrone refused, police said Perrone tried to open the car door, and even took out a switchblade.

Perrone took off before officers got there, but a witness told them which way she went. Officers found her in the parking lot of the Gelson's and arrested her.

According to the SMPD, Perrone was living out of her car, and has a lengthy criminal history, including "multiple prior out of state arrests" for assault and battery, resisting arrest and more. She also has outstanding warrants from New Hampshire for forgery and stalking and is on probation in Nevada for an assault with a deadly weapon conviction earlier this year.

The SMPD said that Perrone had been arrested recently in Los Angeles, also on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, but was released because of a lack of evidence.

The girl was not injured during the confrontation.

Perrone is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 23. Police are still investigating and asked anyone with information about the crime to contact the department.