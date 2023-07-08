Homeless teen arrested for allegedly 'ransacking' Lake Elsinore home

A 18-year-old homeless man was arrested this week for allegedly breaking into a Lake Elsinore home and "ransacking" the place.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, at a home in the 31000 block of Cedarhill Lane, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies said they were called to the house after the homeowners were woken up by the sounds of someone exiting their master bedroom. When deputies got there, they got the homeowners out of the home before searching the house. They found no one inside, but many things had been stolen.

SUGGESTED: La Cañada Flintridge man found guilty in 2 murder-for-hire plots

According to deputies, the thief got in through a sliding glass door at the back of the house that had been left unlocked.

After investigating, deputies located a suspect, identified as 18-year-old Logan Davis, where they found the property that had been taken from the home. Davis was arrested and now faces a charge of burglary in the first degree.

Deputies are still investigating the robbery. Anyone with information was asked to call the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Statiopn at 952-245-3300.