Expand / Collapse search

Homeless man arrested, charged with murder of woman in Corona

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
article

Photo Courtesy of Corona Police

CORONA, Calif. - A man experiencing homelessness has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman at a Corona business, according to police.

James Billingsley, 24, was arrested Thursday after a short chase. Corona Police say they responded to a welfare check at 1950 Compton Ave. #105 around 1 p.m. Thursday, and found a 41-year-old woman dead inside. People at the scene told officers that Billingsley knew the owner and frequented the area. Just over an hour later, Billingsley was found just a mile from the scene and detained after trying to run from officers. 

Police questioned Billingsley and subsequently charged him with murder. He's being held at a Riverside detention center without bail due to a California Department of Corrections parole hold. Police are still investigating the murder, and have not determined a motive for the killing.

SUGGESTED: 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact CPD Detective Lisa Larios at (951) 279-3662.