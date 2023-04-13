Homeless encampments in Beverly Grove impacting business for some

Los Angeles has a new mayor and a new head of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) yet people say the homeless crisis continues.

An encampment on San Vicente near La Cienega, in the Beverly Grove neighborhood, is causing problems for residents and business owners.

Mima Adams has been on San Vicente for nearly 20 years, but she is now in danger of losing her business because customers won't come to the area.

RELATED: LA homeless agency addresses encampment crisis

"It's not only frustrating for me, but for the community, the neighbors, the children," she said.

She told FOX 11 that the police say it's not in their hands, the city says they are working and her councilperson won't return a phone call.

Newly elected councilwoman Katy Young Yaroslavsky says she understands all the concerns.

A spokesperson from her office released the following statement to FOX 11, "…doing everything we can to manage the situation while working hard to locate housing and services."

Outreach teams are in the area speaking with the homeless and offering help. Durand Sorrel says he was offered housing but has still not received anything yet.

"Sorry, but this is one of the few places we can go, and maybe they could have helped us get out of here," Sorrel said when referring to business owners who say they don't want them there.

Mayor Bass' ‘Inside Safe’ initiative has not reached this area yet; but we are told 1,100 people have so far been removed from the streets and into housing.