Homeless encampment fire sparks in Beverly Grove

A fire sparked at a homeless encampment Tuesday morning in the Beverly Grove area, but it was unclear if any injuries were reported.

The blaze erupted around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Rosewood Ave. and N. Fairfax Ave.

LA City firefighters responded to the scene and were able to contain the flames in about 20 minutes.

According to the LA City Fire Department, more than half the fires they respond to are somehow linked to homeless encampments.

RELATED: LAFD: Over half of fires are related to homeless encampments

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.