House explodes in Chino Hills, injuring several, forcing evacuations

A house exploded in Chino Hills on Sunday, November 16. Several people were hurt in the apparent explosion. A total of 16 homes were asked to temporarily evacuate.



What we know:

The Chino Valley Fire Department responded to a call of the apparent explosion in the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 16.

According to firefighters, a total of eight people were hurt – four were taken to the hospital and four others took themselves to get checked medically after the incident.

The fire destroyed one house and caused minor damage to nearby homes, firefighters say. A total of 16 homes were being asked to temporarily evacuate, Chino Valley FD said.

A witness, @MelanieLi18 on X, shared photos taken by her husband showing the house burning down.

What we don't know:

Officials in the area have not made any announcements on what caused the home explosion. FOX 11 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

