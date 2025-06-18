Home Chef, Marketside brand recalls pasta sold at Walmart, Kroger stores

article

The Brief A listeria outbreak linked to heat-and-eat chicken fettucine alfredo products sold at Kroger and Walmart has caused 3 deaths and 1 pregnancy loss. At least 17 people across 13 states have been affected by the outbreak, which began in August. FreshRealm has recalled specific Marketside and Home Chef chicken fettucine alfredo products with "best-by" dates up to June 27, and consumers should not eat them.



A listeria food poisoning outbreak that has killed three people and led to one pregnancy loss is linked to newly recalled heat-and-eat chicken fettuccine alfredo products sold at Kroger and Walmart stores, federal health officials said.

What we know:

The outbreak, which includes at least 17 people in 13 states, began last August, officials said late Tuesday.

FreshRealm, a large food producer with sites in California, Georgia and Indiana, is recalling products made before June 17.

The recall includes these products, which were shipped to retail stores:

32.8-ounce trays of Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettucine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese with best-by dates of June 27 or earlier.

12.3-ounce trays of Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettucine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese with best-by dates of June 26 or earlier.

12.5-ounce trays of Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettucine Alfredo with Pasta, Grilled White Meat Chicken and Parmesan Cheese, with best-by dates of June 19 or earlier.

The products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the product label as well as establishment numbers "EST. P-50784," "EST. P-47770," or "EST. P-47718" printed on the side of the packaging.

What we don't know:

Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency is investigating the outbreak, and planned to release more details.

It was not clear which states are involved or where the deaths and pregnancy loss occurred.

Officials said they have not identified the specific source of the contamination.

Big picture view:

The strain of listeria bacteria tied to the outbreak has been detected in sick people from August through May, health officials said.

The same strain that made people sick was found in a sample of chicken fettucine alfredo during a routine inspection in March. That product was destroyed and never sent to stores.

Listeria infections can cause serious illness, particularly in older adults, people with weakened immune systems and those who are pregnant or their newborns. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

About 1,600 people get sick each year from listeria infections and about 260 die, the CDC said. Federal officials in December said they were revamping protocols to prevent listeria infections after several high-profile outbreaks, including one linked to Boar’s Head deli meats that led to 10 deaths and more than 60 illnesses last year.

What you can do:

Consumers shouldn’t eat the products, which may be in their refrigerators or freezers. They should be thrown away or returned to place of purchase.

Those with questions regarding the recall can contact FreshRealm’s customer service at 888-244-1562 or can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

To learn more about the recall, tap or click here.