Hollywood residents concerned over fires after squatters take over building

The Brief Hollywood residents say squatters have taken over multiple buildings in their neighborhood. The residents complain of things like public nudity and multiple fires. The City is in the process of declaring the buildings a "public nuisance."



Residents in one Hollywood neighborhood reached out to FOX 11 with concerns about squatters taking over two homes on their block.

"They cut the fence and lift it," said Jennifer Martinez, a neighbor. "I’ve seen a lot of trespassers have drugs and weapons."

The squatters appear to ignore the boarded-up windows, fencing, and posted signs that say, "closed to the public".

The cellphone video shared with Fox 11 shows squatters breaking in day and night. Neighbors estimate there are about 20 of them living in the two properties along North Wilton Place.

What they're saying:

Nearby residents describe constant drug activity and nudity.

"I saw a [person] just sitting there [naked] and opened his legs and was shaving his legs or something," said Gayane Simonian, a neighbor. "People have kids here. We don’t want to see that nasty stuff."

Residents say though that their biggest concern is the recent fires. Within the last few weeks, there have been at least two large fires at the properties.

"They’ve cut out the power for the streetlights to provide themselves with electricity," said Martinez.

FOX 11 has reported on several large destructive fires in recent months taking place at vacant buildings across Los Angeles. In a memo sent to the Board of Fire Commissioners last week, the Interim LAFD Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva said that roughly one third of the LAFD's fire calls between 2018 and 2024 involved the homeless.

"We’re constantly coming out, hearing ambulance, the fire engines, police sirens and all this," said Simonian. "It’s just ridiculous."

Workers were at the properties on Tuesday appearing to remove some burned furniture and appliances from the homes.

What's next:

A spokesperson from LA City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez’s office said the property

"has become a serious concern for neighbors."

"We’re taking urgent action through multiple routes to address this public safety matter as quickly as possible," said the spokesperson. "First, our office is coordinating with the Department of Building and Safety to begin the formal process of declaring this property as a public nuisance. The case is expected to go before the Board of Building and Safety Commissioners in May. If approved, the City can place a lien and take immediate steps to secure the site ourselves. Until then, we’re doing everything allowed under the law — including site visits, conversations with the property owner, and coordination with first responders — to hold the owner accountable and ensure public safety."