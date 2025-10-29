Hollywood producer faces sentencing for drugging, dumping women outside LA hospital

The Brief Hollywood producer David Brian Pearce was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for the 2021 drug overdose deaths of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The jury also found Pearce guilty of seven separate sexual assault charges involving seven different women over a 13-year period (2007–2020). Pearce is facing a maximum sentence of 148 years to life in state prison, with sentencing scheduled for Wednesday.



A Hollywood producer convicted of first-degree murder in the overdose deaths of two women, along with multiple charges of sexual assault involving seven other victims, is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

What we know:

David Brian Pearce, 43, was found guilty by a jury on February 4 of the two murder counts stemming from the deaths of model Christy Giles, 24, and her friend, architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, in November 2021.

Pearce is currently facing a maximum sentence of 148 years to life in state prison.

The guilty verdict followed approximately two and a half days of deliberation by the seven-man, five-woman jury.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Widower of model drugged, killed by Hollywood producer speaks out after conviction

The two victims were taken to separate Los Angeles area hospitals about two hours apart on November 13, 2021.

Giles was dead upon arrival at Southern California Hospital in Culver City. Cabrales-Arzola was alive but in critical condition outside Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital and was later taken off life support by her family, a day before her 27th birthday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner classified the deaths as homicides, with toxicology reports showing multiple drugs in both victims' systems. Giles died of a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, and ketamine. Cabrales-Arzola died of multiple organ failure with cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), and other undetermined drugs found in her system.

The jury found Pearce guilty of: two counts of first-degree murder; three counts of forcible rape; two counts of sexual penetration by use of force; one count of rape of an unconscious person; one count of sodomy by use of force.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: David Pearce, charged in deaths of Christy Giles, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, held on bail for sex assaults

These sexual assault charges involved crimes against seven women between 2007 and 2020. Jurors also heard from five other women who alleged sexual assault by Pearce.

Timeline:

2007 to 2020: The period during which the seven charged sexual assaults took place.

November 2021: Pearce met Giles and Cabrales-Arzola at an after-hours rave in downtown Los Angeles, according to Deputy District Attorney Catherine Mariano.

November 13, 2021: Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were left at separate hospitals hours after becoming unresponsive at the residence Pearce shared on Olympic Boulevard in the Pico-Robertson district.

Later that month: Cabrales-Arzola's family took her off life support.

December 2021: Pearce was arrested. He has remained behind bars since his arrest.

February 4: The jury found Pearce guilty of two murder charges and seven sexual assault charges.

Last month: Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eleanor J. Hunter denied the defense's motion for a new trial.

The other side:

During the trial, Pearce's attorney argued that the prosecution had not met its burden of proof. His attorney, Jeff Voll, suggested the drug may have been "accidentally ingested" after being mistaken for cocaine.

The defense attorney countered that his client "didn't give them drugs," and urged jurors to acquit Pearce, questioning why Pearce would have given fentanyl to both women and his friend, key prosecution witness Michael Ansbach, who was "his buddy of 20 years."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The world has not forgotten the women dumped outside of two LA hospitals

Voll also told reporters after the verdict that it was "truthfully not surprising given the overwhelming amount of incriminating evidence," but added he thought the jury would deadlock on the murder counts. He acknowledged that his client's testimony in his own defense "didn't help."

Pearce himself denied giving the two women the drugs that killed them and maintained that they were fully clothed when he moved them to his house and then to the car. He denied sexually assaulting either of the two women, as well as the seven victims named in the charges and the five other women who testified.

Co-defendant Brandt Walter Osborn, who was facing two counts of being an accessory after the fact, is awaiting a potential retrial after Judge Hunter declared a mistrial when the jury was hopelessly deadlocked on the charges against him. Osborn's attorney, Michael Artan, told jurors that the "just outcome would be that Brandt Osborn would be found not guilty on the two counts." Osborn denied hearing Pearce tell Ansbach, "dead girls don't talk."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The final hours before 2 women were drugged during night out in Los Angeles before ending up dead

What's next:

Pearce, who has remained jailed since his arrest in December 2021, is facing a maximum of 148 years to life in state prison, according to the deputy district attorney. His sentencing is set for Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hollywood producer found guilty in deaths of women drugged, dumped at hospital

Osborn is awaiting a potential retrial on the two counts of being an accessory after the fact, after the judge declared a mistrial due to a deadlocked jury.