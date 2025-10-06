Expand / Collapse search

Hazmat situation underway in Hollywood

Published  October 6, 2025 10:39am PDT
Hollywood
Residents were told to shelter in place.

LOS ANGELES - Residents in a section of Hollywood were told to shelter in place due to a hazmat situation on Monday morning, officials said. 

What we know:

Investigators said two glass bottles containing an unknown substance were found outside a bank at 1600 Vine Street, between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards. 

Businesses in the area were told to shelter in place, including a Trader Joe's.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed several units, including a bomb squad with the Los Angeles Police Department and crews with the LA City Fire Department. 

A section of Vine Street and a part of Selma Avenue are closed for the investigation. 

This is a developing story. FOX 11 will update this story as more details become available. 

