Hazmat situation underway in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - Residents in a section of Hollywood were told to shelter in place due to a hazmat situation on Monday morning, officials said.
What we know:
Investigators said two glass bottles containing an unknown substance were found outside a bank at 1600 Vine Street, between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards.
Businesses in the area were told to shelter in place, including a Trader Joe's.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed several units, including a bomb squad with the Los Angeles Police Department and crews with the LA City Fire Department.
A section of Vine Street and a part of Selma Avenue are closed for the investigation.
This is a developing story. FOX 11 will update this story as more details become available.