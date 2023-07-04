Expand / Collapse search

Hit-and-run driver kills man setting off fireworks in Wilmington

Wilmington
Authorities are investigating after a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver as he was setting off fireworks in Wilmington.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a man in Wilmington. 

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area near 700 N. Fries Avenue. 

According to authorities, the 36-year-old victim was allegedly setting off fireworks in the street when he was hit by a SUV. He died at the scene. 

No one else was injured. 

Authorities said the suspect vehicle being sought is a 2008 Ford Explorer. It was last seen headed eastbound. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 