Hit-and-run driver kills man setting off fireworks in Wilmington

Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a man in Wilmington.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area near 700 N. Fries Avenue.

According to authorities, the 36-year-old victim was allegedly setting off fireworks in the street when he was hit by a SUV. He died at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle being sought is a 2008 Ford Explorer. It was last seen headed eastbound.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.