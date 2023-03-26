Hillside slips away behind Pacific Palisades home

A family of eight was displaced Sunday after a hillside behind their Pacific Palisades home sloughed off, according to fire officials.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the sliding hill around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 900 block of N. Las Lomas Avenue. A roughly 20,000-square-foot area of the hill and made contact with a home at the bottom of the hill.

LAFD also said that an elderly man was evacuated from a home at the top of the hill as well. Firefighters said that the LA Departmet of Building and Safety will respond to the scene to assess the damage and the integrity of the affected homes.