Woman falls to her death while hiking Blue Ridge Parkway cliff in North Carolina

A South Carolina woman fell off a cliff and to her death while hiking in the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to local authorities.

Reems Creek Firefighters in North Carolina said crews responded to the incident Saturday afternoon near the Glass Mine Falls.

Crews had to rappel over 100 feet down to locate the hiker, who had succumbed to her injuries.

According to WLOS, the woman was identified as Nancy Sampson, 61, of Greer, South Carolina.

"Rescuers were able to locate Sampson approximately 150 feet below the overlook," a news release had said. "Her body was recovered by first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, with assistance from Mt. Mitchell State Park Rangers and a Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina volunteer."

