LAPD patrol vehicle fatally hits pedestrian in Highland Park

By
Published  September 19, 2025 11:07pm PDT
Highland Park
A pedestrian died after being struck by an LAPD patrol vehicle responding to a call.

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an LAPD patrol car.
    • The crash happened near the intersection of Woodside Dr. and N. Figueroa St.

LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Highland Park

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Woodside Dr. and N. Figueroa St. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a patrol vehicle was responding to a call nearby when the crash happened. The patrol vehicle had their lights and sirens on and pulled into the center median to pass traffic in the northbound lanes.  

Police said a skateboarder was heading southbound in the median and was struck. They were only identified as a male in his late 20s or early 30s.

A carnival was being held nearby. It's unclear if the person struck was attending the carnival. 

The Source: Information for this story came from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

