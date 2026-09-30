Student dies after falling from building at Highland Park school

A student at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park died Wednesday after apparently falling from a building on campus.

What we know:

The school was placed on lockdown as police conducted a death investigation, LAPD said.

Around 4 p.m., images from SkyFOX showed students on the sidewalk, appearing to be getting picked up by parents.

No additional details were released on the incident.

What they're saying:

Citing information from the school's principal, Marine Davtyan, a Los Angeles Unified School District spokeswoman told City News Service that the medical emergency required the school to be placed on lockdown, and added that the safety and well-being of students and staff was the school's top priority.

The campus was expected to remain under lockdown until law enforcement officials concluded their investigation into the fall.

"All procedures are being implemented according to district policy," Davtyan said.