Police looking for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck woman in Highland Park

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video in hopes of locating the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Highland Park.

The incident happened on March 17 at 8:44 a.m. at the intersection of Aldama Street just west of Irvington Place.

According to police, a 65-year-old woman was crossing Aldama Street and was struck by a blue Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver then fled the scene. Police say the woman died at the scene.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a possible 2007-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, dark blue color with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Daniel Ramirez or Officer Poss, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713, or email 39299@lapd.online or 36186@lapd.online, or contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746. You can remain anonymous by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).