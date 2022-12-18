Highland man arrested for allegedly abusing dog, leaving it to die in dumpster

A Highland man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a dog and leaving it do die in a dumpster, San Bernardino County officials announced.

Damian Fields was arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty and criminal threats, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a dumpster in the 7300 block of Valaria Drive in Highland back on Oct. 23. When they arrived, they found the animal dead inside. After an investigation, deputies said they found video evidence showing Fields abusing the animal, which they say led to its death.

Fields is being held on $100,000 bail. Deputies are still investigating the case. Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's department at 909-425-9793.