High winds knock out power for 75,000 Ventura County customers

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Ventura County
Towsley Fire burns at least 50-acres in Newhall

Fire crews are battling a wind-driven blaze that broke out Tuesday afternoon in Newhall.

Strong winds in Southern California has knocked out power for thousands Tuesday night.

Outage data from SoCal Edison shows more than 75,000 Ventura County customers being left in the dark as of 5:30 p.m. PT. During the same time frame, more than 8,000 customers in Los Angeles County are waiting for their power to be restored while 5,700 customers in San Bernardino County are also without power.

County-by-county outage reports*:

  • Los Angeles: 8,272
  • Riverside: 4,962
  • San Bernardino: 5,727
  • Ventura: 75,547

*=information taken from SoCal Edison

Damaging Santa Ana winds are expected to strike LA and Ventura counties through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Peak winds are expected to batter the area through Tuesday night, with gusts of up to 80 mph across the mountains, up to 75 mph across the valleys and up to 65 mph across the coastal plain, NWS says.

Red Flag Warnings are also in effect for parts of Southern California through Wednesday morning.

